JEFFERSON HILLS (KDKA) – A portion of Route 51 will be shut down most of the day after a dump truck collided with a train late on Monday night.

According to police, just before 11:00 p.m., a tandem dump truck collided with a moving train.

The train ended up pulling the dump truck along the tracks.

The police chief tells KDKA they have not been able to reach the driver and their condition is unknown at this time.

All of the traffic control lights were active at the time but the crash did take out those lights.

Hazmat was on the scene as a precaution since the train was carrying flammable gas, but nothing was leaking as a result of the crash.

The train was not derailed but police tell KDKA that they expect this portion of Route 51 to be shut down most of the morning in order to move the train and investigate the crash.

KDKA’s Briana Smith is on the scene and will have details live on Your Day Pittsburgh.