Check out what’s coming up on our next show SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30 on the Halloween special of JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Hosts Daisy Jade and Rich Walsh:
– We’re dusting off the time machine to meet the fan who named the ‘Steelers’, Tim CorbettREAD MORE: 'Run-Hide-Fight Really Does Work': Tree Of Life Survivor Audrey Glickman Wants Others To Remember 'It Can Happen Again'
– Magician Lee Trebosic shows us a few TRICKS
– We’ll learn how to make a cocktail TREAT from ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ Bar
– Check out these Spooky fan caves – Fred Frisco’s Basement Cave and Deborah Morefield’s ‘Diva De’nREAD MORE: Community Garden In Pittsburgh Holds Volunteer Events To Help Community Heal After Tree Of Life Shooting
– Meet Pittsburgh’s ‘Lucky Lion’, William Kobalt
– A special appearance from actor Philip J Winters, the star from ‘The Chief’ at the Pgh Public Theater
– All this and MORE!
Watch Saturday at 7:30 pm on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBSN Pittsburgh on KDKA.com. Or watch an encore episode at 11 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW! Set your DVRs…You won’t want to miss it!MORE NEWS: Study: Rural Home Sales In Pennsylvania Increased During Pandemic
Follow us for more show updates: