By Daisy Jade
Check out what’s coming up on our next show SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30 on the Halloween special of JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Hosts Daisy Jade and Rich Walsh: 

– We’re dusting off the time machine to meet the fan who named the ‘Steelers’, Tim Corbett

– Magician Lee Trebosic shows us a few TRICKS

– We’ll learn how to make a cocktail TREAT from ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ Bar

– Check out these Spooky fan caves – Fred Frisco’s Basement Cave and Deborah Morefield’s ‘Diva De’n

– Meet Pittsburgh’s ‘Lucky Lion’, William Kobalt

– A special appearance from actor Philip J Winters, the star from ‘The Chief’ at the Pgh Public Theater

– All this and MORE!

Watch Saturday at 7:30 pm on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBSN Pittsburgh on KDKA.com. Or watch an encore episode at 11 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW! Set your DVRs…You won’t want to miss it!

