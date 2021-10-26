Check out what’s coming up on our next show SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30 on the Halloween special of JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Hosts Daisy Jade and Rich Walsh:

– We’re dusting off the time machine to meet the fan who named the ‘Steelers’, Tim Corbett

– Magician Lee Trebosic shows us a few TRICKS

– We’ll learn how to make a cocktail TREAT from ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ Bar

– Check out these Spooky fan caves – Fred Frisco’s Basement Cave and Deborah Morefield’s ‘Diva De’n

– Meet Pittsburgh’s ‘Lucky Lion’, William Kobalt

– A special appearance from actor Philip J Winters, the star from ‘The Chief’ at the Pgh Public Theater

– All this and MORE!

Watch Saturday at 7:30 pm on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBSN Pittsburgh on KDKA.com. Or watch an encore episode at 11 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW! Set your DVRs…You won’t want to miss it!

Follow us for more show updates: