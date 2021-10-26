PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about his interest in coaching college football on Tuesday, he went out of his way to shoot down any speculation surrounding the topic.

During Tomlin’s weekly media availability at the Steelers practice facility on the South Side, he was asked if he has had any interest or expressed interest in being a college football coach following speculation arising last week.

Carson Palmer has been included in conversations surrounding #USC next Head Football Coach and he says #Steelers HC Mike Tomlin is a name that could be in the mix. pic.twitter.com/GJpar0cZUy — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) October 25, 2021

Tomlin’s response was emphatic. “I don’t have time for that speculation. I mean that’s a joke to me. I’ve got one of the best jobs in all of professional sports. Why would I have any interest in college football?” Tomlin asked.

Watch: Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Addresses College Football Speculation

“That’ll be the last time that I address it — and not only today, but moving forward. Never say never, but….never.”

Tomlin then said “There’s not a booster with a big enough blank check.”

Tomlin then wrapped up his media availability by comparing the speculation about college football to other NFL coaches, asking if anyone is asking coaches like Sean Payton and Andy Reid about these kind of situations.

The Steelers will get back on the field this week, looking to move above .500 when they travel to Cleveland to face the Browns on Sunday at 1:00.