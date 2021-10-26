(PITTSBURGH – KDKA)

PTL’s Celina Pompeani visits South Hills Village for a fashion show of some of the best fashion trends for fall!

Part 2:

Fall Fashions From Ross Park Mall

Fall in love with this season’s fashion trends from Ross Park Mall. Shema Kinsky of Simon Properties and digital content creator Ashley Pletcher show a sneak peek at fall staples for every closet.

Levi’s NextGen Store At Ross Park Mall

A new store has been unveiled at Ross Park just in time for back-to-school season. Levi’s NextGen is a revamped experience of the classic style we all know and love.

Christmas In July At Ross Park Mall

Tis the season? The Mall at Robinson got into the holiday spirit a few months early with their Christmas in July event.

Father’s Day Gift Ideas

Shema Krinsky of Simon Malls saved the day with Father’s Day gift ideas for last-minute gift shoppers – from sporty dads to practical dads, there’s something for every dad!

Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

Moms deserve the world – give them the next best thing with one of these beautiful ideas from Shema Krinksy of Simon Malls. These customized gifts are guaranteed to make any mom’s day.

Macy’s Minutes

Perfumes For Mom

Perfumes are a proven classic Mother’s Day gift. With so many to choose from, the search may be overwhelming. Brenna Bolick, a Macy’s personal stylist, shares the tips and tricks of building a fragrance wardrobe. From warm winter scents to refreshing summer smells, there is a scent for every occasion.

Kiya Tomlin’s New Clothing Line

Kiya Tomlin’s debut at Macy’s at Ross Park Mall was exciting news for every kind of shopper. This versatile collection is a blend of of mix-and-match pieces for maximum comfort and style.

Meet The Stylists

Macy’s personal stylists offer expert advice for every fashion crisis – Brenna Bolick of Ross Park Mall’s Macy’s gives a closer look into this free, luxury service. The experts assist shoppers from head to toe.