PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, the weather was pretty nasty yesterday with a recorded wind gust of 34mph happening at the NWS offices in Moon, PA.

While we didn’t see a lot of rain officially (just 0.01”) it felt like it rained or was about to rain all day long.

Yesterday’s high of 56 degrees was hit at midnight with the rest of the day seeing temperatures on average in the upper 40s.

With clouds around overnight, temperatures didn’t drop overnight. You can tell where places saw clear skies well off to our west where frost advisories were issued for portions of Indiana and Ohio.

The first frost of the year isn’t too far off for us here.

Generally, the average mean first frost of the year in Pittsburgh occurs on October 31st with half of all first frosts happening before and half happening after then.

Looking at the forecast I don’t have us seeing any frost over the next week with morning lows not forecasted to drop into the 30s on the seven day.

Looking at extended model data, it looks like our first frost of the year could happen next weekend with our temperatures expected to cool significantly. Not only that, this stretch is expected to be dry. You have just over a week before the end of the growing season occurs.

Looking at today’s forecast, expect highs today to near but be just shy of 60 degrees. It will be cloudy to mostly sunny with winds out of the northwest at 5-10mph. This afternoon will be dry and most of Thursday will be dry too.

Rain moves in just before Friday morning gets here, sticking around through at least Sunday morning.

Some data coming out right now shows light rain chances sticking around through the beginning of trick or treating hours.

