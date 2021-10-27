PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Need something easy to make after an evening of trick or treating? Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, has the perfect fall recipe!

Spicy Butternut Squash Brown Rice Bowl with Cumin-Lime Crema

Squash:

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 pound cubed and peeled butternut squash

½ onion, finely chopped

½ teaspoon chili powder

¼ teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon coriander

Juice of ¼ a lime

2 teaspoons maple syrup

Roasted vegetables:

2 – 3 medium yams, peeled and chopped into 3/4-inch chunks

1 red pepper, stemmed, seeded and sliced

1 tablespoon olive oil

Cumin-Lime Crema:

½ cup yogurt

Juice of ½ lime

1 teaspoon maple syrup

½ teaspoon cumin

Bowl:

Cooked brown rice

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 avocado, peeled, pitted and sliced

Fresh salsa

Toasted Pumpkin Spiced Pepitas

Goat cheese, crumbled

Sliced green onions

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Heat olive oil in a large skillet on medium-high heat. Add butternut squash and sauté for five minutes. Add onion, salt and pepper and continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until the squash is tender and golden, about 15 minutes. Add chili powder, cumin, coriander, lime juice and maple syrup and cook about 1 minute longer until fragrant.

Meanwhile, toss squash and peppers together with olive oil and spread evenly on a large baking sheet. Season with salt and black pepper. Roast for 25 – 30 minutes. until tender and golden.

While vegetables are cooking, whisk together ingredients for cumin-lime crema. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

Divide brown rice between bowls. Top with black beans, avocado, roasted vegetables and butternut squash. Add a scoop of salsa. Sprinkle with pepitas, goat cheese, and green onions.

Serves: 4