By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,178 new coronavirus cases and 142 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,548,641 cases and 31,197 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 2,798 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 681 in ICUs.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 15-21 is 9.2%.

The state says 13,665,475 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,433,783 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 71.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 5,689,935 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 79,228 cases among residents and 17,232 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 14,367 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 32,371 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

