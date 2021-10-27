REMEMBER, REFLECTCommemorating The 11 Lives Lost 3 Years Ago At The Tree Of Life Synagogue
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 408 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 265 are confirmed cases and 143 are probable cases.

There have been 8,761 total hospitalizations and 131,032 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 2,299.

The 12 newly-reported deaths range from Oct. 2-26. One patient was in the 19-24 age group and the other 11 were in the 65+ age group.

