SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – An overnight fire at Patete Kitchen & Bath’s woodshop left part of the building destroyed.
Just after 11:30 p.m., a passerby saw smoke coming from the building and called the fire department.READ MORE: University Of Pittsburgh Therapy Dogs Get In The Halloween Spirit At The Cathedral Of Learning
Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire but now consider the woodshop area to be a total loss and as a result of extinguishing the fire, the showroom sustained water damage.READ MORE: Fayette County Doctor Pleads Guilty To Prescribing Opioids In Exchange For Sex
A firefighter was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion but was able to return to battle the flames.MORE NEWS: Plum Woman Gifted New Roof After She Made Lunches For Of Students During The Pandemic
KDKA’s Briana Smith will have more details live from the scene on Your Day Pittsburgh.