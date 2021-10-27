By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man was taken to the hospital after he was run over by a wood chipper.READ MORE: Remember, Reflect At Tree Of Life: Commemorating The 11 Lives Lost 3 Years Ago In Synagogue Shooting
According to Allegheny County Dispatch, just after 8:30 a.m., a wood chipper broke off of a vehicle and ran the man over in the 300 block of Faucet Church Road in South Fayette Township.READ MORE: Crews On The Scene Of Two-Alarm Fire On Dawson Street In Wall Borough
Police are on the scene investigating.
The man’s condition is unknown at this time.MORE NEWS: Faculty Members Of Point Park University Rally Outside Of University, Call For New Contract
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details