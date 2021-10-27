By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Are you among the thousands of people who have been working from home here in the Keystone State?

According to a recent study from Amerisleep, after studying the most populous cities in each state, they determined the best and worst states for working remotely.

The study examined factors such as COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, average commute time, and cost of monthly transportation. It also looked at monthly utility costs and internet speed and cost.

After digging into that data, Pennsylvania found itself 8th in the U.S. with a total score of 72.8, just behind Minnesota and one spot ahead of California.

New York topped the list with a score of 83.07 because its average commute time is 33.3 minutes and has the fastest internet speed of 190.5mbps.

At the bottom – South Dakota.

South Dakota is at the bottom due to having a quick, average commute, of just under 20 minutes but slower internet at 74.5mbps, making it less cost-effective to work from home rather than from the office.

“For almost two years now, COVID-19 has changed the landscape for remote working,” said Amerisleep’s April Mayer. “Companies and employers have needed to adapt to the changing circumstances to expand their remote work options for their employees. This study provides an insight into which states offer the best options for those working from home.”

Just ahead of South Dakota is Mississippi and Nebraska, both because of short commutes, high internet prices, and slow internet speeds.