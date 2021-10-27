By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It was a spooky but sweet night on Pitt’s campus on Tuesday.READ MORE: Fayette County Doctor Pleads Guilty To Prescribing Opioids In Exchange For Sex
The university’s therapy dogs were in the Halloween spirit with one dressed up as Harry Potter, another as the scarecrow from The Wizard of Oz, and even a golden retriever playing the role of the Tin Man.READ MORE: Fire Destroys Patete Kitchen And Bath's Woodshop Area, Showroom Damaged
Those dogs were in the Cathedral of Learning to meet with studious students.MORE NEWS: Plum Woman Gifted New Roof After She Made Lunches For Of Students During The Pandemic
Pitt also set up a photo booth for students to take pictures with the dogs as a study break.