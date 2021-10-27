REMEMBER, REFLECTCommemorating The 11 Lives Lost 3 Years Ago At The Tree Of Life Synagogue
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It was a spooky but sweet night on Pitt’s campus on Tuesday.

The university’s therapy dogs were in the Halloween spirit with one dressed up as Harry Potter, another as the scarecrow from The Wizard of Oz, and even a golden retriever playing the role of the Tin Man.

Those dogs were in the Cathedral of Learning to meet with studious students.

Pitt also set up a photo booth for students to take pictures with the dogs as a study break.