By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) – A Plum woman was given a brand new roof for free on Tuesday for both her good deeds and a company’s anniversary.

Thanks to Schultheis Brothers, the woman had her roof replaced as part of the company’s 75th anniversary.

Schultheis Brothers held a contest, calling on people to write in and explain why they deserved to get their roof replaced for free.

Payton McCune was one of the selected winners for what she did for the community when schools were shut down during the pandemic.

She provided well over 1,000 free lunches to kids while they were out of school and learning from home.

McCune had more than 50 people nominate her for the contest.

“In within the last year and a half, I started doing what I could to give back to other people, just because it was the nice thing to do, it felt good,” McCune said. “I never, obviously, expect anything in return when you do something kind. So many of the nominations I was told about were ‘she does so much for the community, she has such a big heart’ and just knowing people thought that about me was amazing.”

The plan was to only give one roof in the contest, but after reading the entries, Schultheis Brothers decided all three finalists deserved to win.