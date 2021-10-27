By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Faculty members of Point Park University are pushing for a new contract.
They took their case to the streets of downtown Pittsburgh on Tuesday, with union members handing out pamphlets outside of the university.
Faculty members say they've had 23 negotiating sessions with administrators but have yet to reach a deal.
“The fact that their tuition is being used to fund this fight against the very faculty that is providing their education shouldn’t be ignored as part of this discussion,” said assistant professor Dwight Hines.
"We just feel like now's the time for Point Park faculty members to receive fair compensation – and the pandemic is not a valid excuse," added Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh President Lacretia Wimbley.
In a statement provided to KDKA, Point Park says they “continue to negotiate with full-time faculty representation in a good-faith effort to reach agreement on a new contract.”