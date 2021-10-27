By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Fewer and fewer people are enrolling in college and it’s not just happening here in Pennsylvania.READ MORE: 'I Can't Believe It's Been Three Years:' Community Prepares To Remember, Reflect On Tree Of Life Shooting
U.S. undergraduate enrollment has dipped 3.2% since the fall of 2020.READ MORE: Remember, Reflect At Tree Of Life: Commemorating The 11 Lives Lost 3 Years Ago In Synagogue Shooting
It comes after a similar drop of nearly 3.5% in 2019.
Meanwhile, here in Pennsylvania, National Student Clearinghouse Research says enrollment has fallen by 6.5% from 2019.MORE NEWS: University Of Pittsburgh Therapy Dogs Get In The Halloween Spirit At The Cathedral Of Learning
Despite the falling numbers in undergraduate enrollment, more people are enrolling in graduate school than before the COVID-19 pandemic.