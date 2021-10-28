By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — BNY Mellon is raising its minimum pay from $16.50 an hour to $18 an hour.READ MORE: Amid Criticisms And $1.1 Million Price Tag, Pittsburgh Officials Believe ShotSpotter Is Saving Lives
The change will begin in December. Any worker currently earning $18 to $20 an hour will be bumped up to at least $20.READ MORE: U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy Expects Authorization To Vaccinate Young Children Soon, But Won't Predict End Of Pandemic
BNY Mellon is the region’s second-biggest bank by the number of local employees.MORE NEWS: Boy, 12, Dies After Collapsing At Chartiers Valley Middle School Basketball Practice
The biggest is PNC Bank, which already announced it will bump up its minimum wage from $15 to $18 an hour.