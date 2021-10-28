By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A body was pulled from the Ohio River on Thursday.
River rescue responded near the Alcosan plant after a survey crew found the body in the water, Pittsburgh Public Safety says.
Police are investigating.
