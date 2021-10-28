PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — What’s in Bill Fuller’s cauldron you ask? He’s got the perfect recipe to warm you up after a few hours of trick or treating!

Turkey Chili

¼ C Olive oil

2 # Ground turkey

Spice Mix

¼ C Ancho chili powder

2 Tbs Ground coriander

1 Tbs Ground cumin

1 Tbs Salt

2 Tbs Black pepper

2 C Small diced white onions

¼ C Chopped garlic

Tomato Mix

½ can Chipotle peppers (7 oz. can)

2 cans Fire roasted tomatoes (28 oz can, Muir Glen)

½ C Tomato paste

2 C Freshly brewed coffee

¼ C Brown sugar

1 C Water

Black Beans – (Can substitute 6 16 oz cans)

2 # Dry black beans (check and remove all rocks from beans)

1 Tbs Black pepper

3 Tbs. Salt

3 qt. Water (approximately)

1. Place all ingredients except salt in saucepot.

2. Bring to boil, reduce heat to low.

3. Simmer until beans are cooked but not mushy.

4. Remove from heat, add salt, and allow to sit for at least five minutes.

5. Strain.

Directions:

1) Prepare Spice Mix with all ingredients.

2) Combine Tomato Mix ingredients. Puree well.

3) Heat on stove until very hot. Add oil, turkey, and Spice Mix stirring often. Brown well, making sure turkey is loose.

4) When browned, add Tomato Mix and Black Beans.

5) Bring to a boil and reduce heat to low. Simmer with stirring for at least 30 minutes.

6) Taste and adjust seasonings

Stuff to Top With:

Hot Sauces

Sour Cream

Scallions

Tortilla Chips

Rice

Chopped Cilantro

Shredded Cheese

Lime Wedges

Guacamole

3 ea. Avocados

Juice of 2-3 limes

1 ea. Large clove garlic grated on a microplane grater

¼ C. Chopped Cilantro

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions:

1) Peel, seed, and dice avocados

2) Add everything else. Adjust seasonings.

Habanero Hot Sauce

Makes about 5 cups

2 C. Carrot, peeled and chopped

2 Tbs. Olive oil

10 ea. Habanero peppers, seeded, halved

6 ea. Cloves garlic, smashed

2 tsp. Salt

2 C. Water

¼ C. White Vinegar

½ cup Fresh lime juice

Directions:

1) Place olive oil and carrots in a small pot with a lid. Cover with lid and cook over very low heat until the carrots soften. Stir occasionally. Do not allow the carrots to color.

2) When carrots start to soften, add peppers, garlic, salt, vinegar, and water. Bring to a boil and simmer for 10-15 minutes on low.

3) Puree well in a blender and push through a fine meshed sieve.

4) Return sauce to the pot and hold covered over low heat. Adjust consistency with water if necessary.

5) Meanwhile, prepare bottles by sanitizing in boiling water. Remove them and allow them to dry.

6) Stir the lime juice in at the end.

7) Using a funnel, pour the sauce into a bottles. Hot can them for shelf stable sauce or store in the refrigerator until used.