By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The office that is seeking the death penalty for Robert Bowers, the accused Tree of Life gunman, could soon have a new leader.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced he is nominating Cindy Chung to become a U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

Chung has served in that office since 2014 and is currently the Assistant U.S. Attorney.

The former U.S. Attorney, Scott Brady, left at the end of the Trump Administration.