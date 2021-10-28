TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 388 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 326 are confirmed cases and 62 are probable cases.

There have been 8,800 total hospitalizations and 131,420 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 2,310.

The 11 newly-reported deaths range from Oct. 20-26. One patient was in the 25-49 age group, two were in the 50-64 age group, and eight were in the 65+ age group.

