By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sidney Crosby has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Calgary Flames.
Sidney Crosby will not play tonight vs. Calgary.
"The timeline on how we deal with Sid we will keep internally," Coach Mike Sullivan said. "He is getting closer and closer. We consult with our medical staff over the course of each day. We are trying to make sure to put Sid in the best position to be successful."
Jeff Carter is expected to leave COVID-19 protocols and be allowed to practice tomorrow.
