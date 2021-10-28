By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The North Allegheny School District is putting extra security in place on Thursday at Carson Middle School.READ MORE: Transportation Troubles: Addressing The Bus Driver Shortage This School Year
Students’ backpackers, bags, and other items will be searched once they arrive in the building.READ MORE: 2 Tractor Trailers And 2 Trucks Crash On I-70 Eastbound In Westmoreland County
The district says they were alerted to a threat that referenced a “CMS student.”MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Overnight Rain Kicks Off Rainy Couple Of Days Ahead
North Allegheny says there was no direct reference to Carson Middle School but they are putting the security in place out of an abundance of caution.