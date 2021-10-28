TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The North Allegheny School District is putting extra security in place on Thursday at Carson Middle School.

Students’ backpackers, bags, and other items will be searched once they arrive in the building.

The district says they were alerted to a threat that referenced a “CMS student.”

North Allegheny says there was no direct reference to Carson Middle School but they are putting the security in place out of an abundance of caution.