By: KDKA-TV News Staff
STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – An apartment building in Stowe Township went up in flames overnight, displacing several people.
Multiple fire departments were needed to respond to the fire that broke out just after midnight.
According to the fire chief, the flames started in the kitchen of one unit and spread from there.
In total, four apartments were damaged and five people were displaced as a result.
The Red Cross is assisting those people.