By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LATROBE (KDKA) — Police say a suspect in Florida has been arrested after social media posts went around claiming there was a threat to the Greater Latrobe Junior High School.

City of Latrobe Police says their officers found the information “originated from Jupiter, Florida.”

City of Latrobe Police then worked with the Jupiter Police Department to apprehend the suspect living in Florida.

The threat was “non-credible,” according to the Greater Latrobe School District.

There is no known threat to the school at this time.