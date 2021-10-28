By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LATROBE (KDKA) — Police say a suspect in Florida has been arrested after social media posts went around claiming there was a threat to the Greater Latrobe Junior High School.READ MORE: Costco Raises Minimum Wage To $17 An Hour
City of Latrobe Police says their officers found the information “originated from Jupiter, Florida.”READ MORE: Ohio Bill Says Doctors Must Care For Babies Born Alive After Abortion
City of Latrobe Police then worked with the Jupiter Police Department to apprehend the suspect living in Florida.
The threat was “non-credible,” according to the Greater Latrobe School District.MORE NEWS: Boy, 12, Dies After Collapsing At Chartiers Valley Middle School Basketball Practice
There is no known threat to the school at this time.