By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hofbrauhaus Pittsburgh is reinstating a manager who was accused of using racial slurs during the Barrel and Flow Black Beer Festival last month.

The festival organizer called for a boycott of Hofbrauhaus, located on the South Side, alleging the manger yelled slurs at people and did not let people of color come in to the restaurant.

Last month, a witness who was working security at the festival said, “I witnessed a lot of people upset. One of the first things I heard was there was a gentleman from a local business who was using racial slurs out loud, derogatory toward African American people,” the witness said.

A legal counsel has been investigating the claims and says there is an “absence of evidence corroborating the allegations.”

As a result, the restaurant says they will be “provisionally reinstating” the manager.

Here is the business’s full statement, which was posted to Facebook:

They are hoping to wrap up the investigation soon.