PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A massive fire has spread to three homes in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood.
The fire broke out early on Thursday morning in the 300 block of Kennedy Avenue.
Several fire companies are on the scene battling the flames.
READ MORE: Five People Displaced After Apartment Building Goes Up In Flames In Stowe Township
Here’s some of the smoke coming off the homes right now. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/3E6PFC8e1g
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) October 28, 2021
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the residents of the homes were able to make it out safely.
Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area.
