By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LANCASTER, Pa. (KDKA) — President Joe Biden's approval rating in Pennsylvania has declined significantly in the last few months, according to a new poll from Franklin & Marshall College.
In June, Biden's approval rating among registered voters was around 44% and was 41% back in August.
It has dipped down to 32% for the month of October.
Voters who are now not in favor of the president cited growing inflation issues, COVID-19, border control and his handling of the end of the war in Afghanistan as factors for their disapproval.