By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The late Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller is still setting marks in the music world.
The vinyl release of his 2014 mixtape "Faces" just set a new record.
In the past week, it sold 32,000 copies, which is more than any debut for an R&B/hip-hop vinyl album.
The release of "Faces" broke a record that was just set by another late artist, Prince, for his release of "Welcome To America."
Mac Miller has now had four vinyl albums top the charts.