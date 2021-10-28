HINTON, W.Va. (AP) — A southern West Virginia man is accused of sexually assaulting multiple women, police said.
Matthew R. Keaton, 29, of Pipestem was originally arrested on Oct. 20 on charges of sexual assault, sexual abuse, strangulation, criminal invasion of privacy, and unlawful restraint involving one woman, news outlets reported, citing a statement from West Virginia State Police.
Then more women have since come forward and reported being victims, police said. Keaton was charged Monday with five additional counts of strangulation, two counts of sexual abuse, three counts of sexual assault, two counts of domestic battery, one count of unlawful restraint, and one count of criminal invasion of privacy, the statement said.
Any other alleged victims or persons having information about the case are encouraged to come forward, police said.
Keaton was being held at Southern Regional Jail. Online records don't list an attorney for him.
