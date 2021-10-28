PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — It’s been 15 years in the making, but state leaders say the much-anticipated Pennsylvania Turnpike interchange along Route 130 in Penn Township is coming.

The project is something leaders and people living in Westmoreland County say is long overdue and needs to happen if the region is dedicated to business growth.

Township leaders say with each passing vehicle goes so much potential progress.

“When I was a kid, we heard rumors, we heard back and forth,” said Jason McCabe with the Penn Township Planning Commission. “As a lifelong resident, it always looked like a missed opportunity for us.”

But now it looks like the interchange along Route 130 is finally becoming a reality.

“I think it will attract businesses and increase the tax base because you’ll have better access. It’s a positive,” Pa. Sen. Kim Ward said.

The project is so early in development that there are no plans or renderings, but a PennDOT map gives a rough idea as to where it will be going.

While residents have been waiting a long time for the interchange to come to fruition, it is still going to be a while before shovels hit the dirt.

“Now that we have electronic tolling, gantries are planned to be here in 2026,” said Pennsylvania Turnpike CEO Mark Compton said.