PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two years ago today, a Port Authority bus in Pittsburgh was swallowed up by a sinkhole, and the whole world was watching.
The bus had been waiting at a red light in downtown Pittsburgh around the intersection of Penn Avenue and 10th Street when the sinkhole suddenly opened up and took the back end of the bus with it.
A driver and a passenger were on board, and the driver was uninjured while the passenger received treatment for neck pains at a local hospital.
The public spectacle was covered by multiple national outlets, and it also inspired Internet memes, costumes, ornaments and sweet treats.
Local residents often discuss the sinkhole incident in a tongue-in-cheek way, and today is no exception.

Port Authority remembered the occasion, tweeting “Never forget 10-28-2019” along with a photo of the bus stuck in the sinkhole.
