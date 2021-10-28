By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two years ago today, a Port Authority bus in Pittsburgh was swallowed up by a sinkhole, and the whole world was watching.

The bus had been waiting at a red light in downtown Pittsburgh around the intersection of Penn Avenue and 10th Street when the sinkhole suddenly opened up and took the back end of the bus with it.

A driver and a passenger were on board, and the driver was uninjured while the passenger received treatment for neck pains at a local hospital.

The public spectacle was covered by multiple national outlets, and it also inspired Internet memes, costumes, ornaments and sweet treats.

Local residents often discuss the sinkhole incident in a tongue-in-cheek way, and today is no exception.

Happy bus sinkhole day yinz https://t.co/izS5B98mxH — Sohaib Khan (@sohaibk97) October 28, 2021

Oh my god, I can't believe this was 2 years ago! Sinkhole Bus became a local hero or deity for many Pittsburghers that day. https://t.co/LEsWnba5Lm — 🥈🄻🄸🅉🄱🅄🅁🄶🄷🥈 (@lizburgh) October 28, 2021

Port Authority remembered the occasion, tweeting “Never forget 10-28-2019” along with a photo of the bus stuck in the sinkhole.