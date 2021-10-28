TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
The sinkhole that swallowed up the Port Authority bus on Oct. 28, 2019 became the talk of town.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two years ago today, a Port Authority bus in Pittsburgh was swallowed up by a sinkhole, and the whole world was watching.

The bus had been waiting at a red light in downtown Pittsburgh around the intersection of Penn Avenue and 10th Street when the sinkhole suddenly opened up and took the back end of the bus with it.

A driver and a passenger were on board, and the driver was uninjured while the passenger received treatment for neck pains at a local hospital.

The public spectacle was covered by multiple national outlets, and it also inspired Internet memes, costumes, ornaments and sweet treats.

Local residents often discuss the sinkhole incident in a tongue-in-cheek way, and today is no exception.

Port Authority remembered the occasion, tweeting “Never forget 10-28-2019” along with a photo of the bus stuck in the sinkhole.