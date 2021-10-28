By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after skeletal remains were found a wooded area of the city's Uptown section.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, a crew working in the area of Colwell Street found what they believed to be human bones.
#BREAKING: Pittsburgh Public Safety confirms people may have spotted possible human bones in these woods in Uptown. Investigators are on scene trying to determine. This is the 1900 block of Colwell St. @KDKA. pic.twitter.com/e8IKAlSEGo
The scene is between the Jubilee Kitchen and the Center for Hearing and Deaf Services.
Investigators were first called to area around 2 p.m.
Public Safety officials say it has been determined that the remains were of human origin.
Police and forensic investigators spent the afternoon processing the scene.
