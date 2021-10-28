TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after skeletal remains were found a wooded area of the city’s Uptown section.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, a crew working in the area of Colwell Street found what they believed to be human bones.

The scene is between the Jubilee Kitchen and the Center for Hearing and Deaf Services.

Investigators were first called to area around 2 p.m.

Public Safety officials say it has been determined that the remains were of human origin.

Police and forensic investigators spent the afternoon processing the scene.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.