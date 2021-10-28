By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While addressing the nation about the Build Back Better plan, President Joe Biden recalled a conversation he had with a union worker from Pittsburgh.
The president addressed the nation on Thursday, sharing a look at his broader domestic spending package.
At one point, President Biden talked about combating climate change. He then mentioned a union worker from Pittsburgh.
“In Pittsburgh, I met an IBEW electrical worker who climbs up on those power lines in the middle of a storm and try to put transformers and keep the lights on when a storm is here. He calls himself 100 percent union guy. His job is dangerous. And he said, ‘I don’t want my kids growing up in a world where the threat of climate change hangs over their heads.'”
After months of negotiations, White House officials believe they have reached a deal that both progressive Democrats in the House and moderate Democrats in the Senate will agree to. This could pave the way for the passage of Biden's agenda.
Republicans oppose the spending plan, saying it will increase inflation and hurt the economy.