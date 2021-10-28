PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning!

After a fairly seasonal day yesterday, temperatures will surge to the mid-60s today.

The warmth will not stick around for long as another upper low will slide through the area this weekend.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Rain is set to arrive tonight, sticking around through Friday and Saturday.

While not as much, there will be a low chance for rain on Sunday with rain chances finally dropping back down to 0% Sunday evening.

This puts a lot of prime trick-or-treat activity time in the rain period.

At this point it continues to look like Sunday night trick or treating will be dry.

As we wrap up the month of October it continues to be clear that this month will be one of the warmest October on record in Pittsburgh.

Through the 27th, we are sitting on the third-warmest October on record at the Pittsburgh airport.

Records at the airport go all the way back to 1948.

At this point three of the top four positions on warmest Octobers have occurred in the 2000s.

2007 is number one. 2017 sits in the number 4 position.

I will have a much more detailed end of the month summary tomorrow morning.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.