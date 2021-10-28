PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In an interview seen only on KDKA, the U.S. surgeon general says a final sign-off is expected shortly on a COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

It’s just one of many comments that Dr. Vivek Murthy made in a wide-ranging discussion with KDKA’s Jon Delano on Thursday afternoon.

Murthy says this week’s FDA advisory panel approval of a vaccine for young children could lead to emergency authorization as early as next week.

“Next week, the CDC’s advisory group and the CDC will also review the data and make their recommendation. So very soon we could have a decision from both agencies,” says Murthy.

Murthy says vaccinating 28 million kids in this age group will protect all of us.

Surgeon General Murthy was pressed on the safety, risks and benefits of vaccinating young children.

Delano: Do you have any hesitation at all in vaccinating your two young children?

Murthy: Well, I want to make sure that the FDA and CDC weigh in, but if they do end up authorizing and recommending a vaccine, then I will get my child vaccinated. I have one child who is 5 and another who is 3 1/2. My younger daughter is not eligible yet in this next wave. My hope is that there will be a vaccine soon for her. My 5-year-old, yes. We will be taking him to be vaccinated if the FDA and CDC recommend it.

Delano: Do you think school systems should mandate vaccinations against COVID for children, just as they do for other kinds of diseases?

Murthy: When school systems and localities think about mandating vaccines, they’re primarily trying to figure out – how do we create a safe place in school? How do we make sure our kids are well and don’t end up transmitting consequential illnesses to each other in school?

“Yes, I’ve heard that some localities and states are discussing whether or not to require vaccines for children down the line. I think it’s a very reasonable conversation to have. It’s not a requirement the federal government is going to put in place,” says the surgeon general.

Delano: Doctor, are there any young children that should not be vaccinated?

Murthy: What I would say is that if there is a child who has a noted allergy, a documented allergy to a component of the vaccine, that would be a reason to pause.

Parents should consult their pediatricians, says Murthy, and he warns everyone to ignore misinformation on social media, saying the government’s rollout of the kids’ vaccines will be done with medical information.

“We are not only setting up tens of thousands of places for kids to get vaccinated, like schools and pharmacies and doctors’ offices, but we are also building a national outreach and education campaign,” says Murthy.

As for whether the current booster shots will be the last or whether more shots will be needed next year, the surgeon general was equivocal.

“In terms of whether or not people will need a regular shot, vaccine over time like the flu vaccine given once a year, or whether this will be a three-shot vaccine that will last for many years like the hepatitis B vaccine where you get three shots and are good for a long time, that only time will tell,” the doctor said.

Delano: How much longer is this pandemic going to go on?

Murthy: It’s a great question, and it’s completely understandable that people are asking this. We all want to get to the end of this pandemic as soon as possible.

“Here’s one thing I can tell you. While we can’t predict with certainty when everything will end, there are a number of promising signs. And we are better placed now than we were a year ago,” says Murthy.

Surgeon General Murthy says we are getting back to normal, sort of, and with more kids vaccinated that holds promise for safer family gatherings this holiday season.