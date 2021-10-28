TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – Police in New Castle have filed criminal homicide charges and have issued an arrest warrant for an 18-year-old suspect in a fatal shooting over the weekend.

They are searching for 18-year-old Daniel Lee Tweedlie of New Brighton.

Just before 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to reports of a shooting after a gunshot victim was taken to the hospital.

The victim, identified as Devon Thompson, died from his injuries.

Tweedlie is facing charges of criminal homicide and possession of a firearm with the manufacturer number altered.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact New Castle City Police at 724-656-9300.

