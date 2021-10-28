By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – Police in New Castle have filed criminal homicide charges and have issued an arrest warrant for an 18-year-old suspect in a fatal shooting over the weekend.READ MORE: Man Shot, Killed In New Castle
They are searching for 18-year-old Daniel Lee Tweedlie of New Brighton.
Just before 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to reports of a shooting after a gunshot victim was taken to the hospital.
The victim, identified as Devon Thompson, died from his injuries.
Tweedlie is facing charges of criminal homicide and possession of a firearm with the manufacturer number altered.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact New Castle City Police at 724-656-9300.
