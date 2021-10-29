SHARPSBURG (KDKA) – A man is in jail after police said there was a shooting following a fight in a bar in Sharpsburg.

Police said 27-year-old Justin Craig was involved in the fight and then came outside and started shooting a gun. Officers were able to identify him through video and witnesses.

According to the criminal complaint, Sharpsburg police said it all happened on October 18th. They had a driver call and said a bullet went through their car.

Investigators found it went through the trunk, both passenger seats, and lodged itself into the dashboard.

Police reviewed the surveillance video and found around 1:45 that morning a man standing on the double yellow line in the middle of Main Street.

He is accused of shooting a gun at electrical equipment and firing off more shots.

Police said the same man gets in an SUV and takes off going the wrong way down a street.

Officers spoke to witnesses who identified the man as “Justin.”

Police later got his full identity of Justin Craig.

Court papers said Craig went after other people involved in the fight. There were no reports of any injuries.

A sign is on the front door of the bar. It reads “no weapons of any kind allowed in this establishment.”

Craig is facing charges including aggravated assault. He is currently in the Allegheny County Jail.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for November 10th.