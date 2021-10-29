SHARPSBURG (KDKA) – A man is in jail after police said there was a shooting following a fight in a bar in Sharpsburg.

Police said 27-year-old Justin Craig was involved in the fight and then came outside and started shooting a gun.

According to the criminal complaint, Sharpsburg police said it all happened on October 18th. They had a driver call and said a bullet went though their car. Investigators found it went through the trunk, both passenger seats, and lodged itself into the dashboard.

That’s when they learned about the shooting. No one had called police that night.

“When there’s an incident like this where there’s a weapon involved hopefully it can be resolved quickly,” Sharpsburg Chief Tom Stelitano said.

Police reviewed surveillance video and found around 1:45 that morning and found Craig standing on the double yellow line in the middle of Main Street. Craig is accused of shooting a gun at electrical equipment and shooting off more shots.

Police said the same man gets in an SUV and takes off going the wrong way down a street. Officers spoke to witnesses who identified the man as “Justin.”

Court papers said Craig went after other people involved in the fight. There were no reports of any injuries.

“If there would have been a passenger in the vehicle, that person probably would have been struck by the bullet,” Chief Stelitano said.

A sign is on the front door of the bar. It says “no weapons of any kind allowed in this establishment.”

The Chief said there were issues in the past, but it has been under new leadership.

“In the last few years it turned over ownership and we have not had any incidents there,” Chief Stelitano said.

He said the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is investigating and the district attorney may become involved.

“We will get follow up from the liquor control board on what’s going to happen from there,” Chief Stelitano said.

Craig is facing charges including aggravated assault. He is currently in the Allegheny County Jail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for November 10th.