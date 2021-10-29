By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say the suspect who held up a convenience store in Butler County fired a warning shot and wore a menacing-looking Halloween mask to hide his identity.

Butler City Police are now asking the public for help tracking him down.

The Butler Eagle reports it happened at the Cheap Tobacco Outlet Store on Pillow Street.

According to investigators, surveillance video shows the suspect walk up to the store last Saturday just after 7:30 p.m. and approach the register. He put a blue and black backpack on the counter, pulled a black pistol from it and fired a warning shot into a wall.

Police say they found a 9mm casing in the store.

The suspect got away in a dark gray or black mid-size SUV. The surveillance video showed it having black wheels and the suspect got into the rear driver-side side.

Investigators say the suspect was wearing sweat pants, a hoodie and a Halloween mask. They say he may have had the sweats on as an outer layer of clothing to be removed after the robbery.

He is described as being a Black male, 5-feet-8-inches to 5-feet-10-inches tall and has a stocky build.

Police say they have unsuccessfully tried to trace the purchase of the Halloween mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Butler City Police Lt. Chad Rensel.