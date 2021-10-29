BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) — A Butler County mother was arrested after police say she and her boyfriend overdosed at their home in front of her two children.
Nicole Schaefers, 43, is now facing a felony charge of endangering the welfare of children.
According to the criminal complaint, Cranberry Township Police responded Oct. 2 to the woman’s home on Wheatfield Drive for reports of an unconscious person. When officers arrived, they say they found Schaefers in the bathroom passed out with a weak pulse. She was revived by first responders.
When cops entered the master bedroom, they found Robert West Jr., who was also suffering from an overdose. He could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Schaefers was taken to UPMC Passavant, where police later learned from a urine test that she overdosed from a combination of drugs, including Benzodiazepine, cocaine, amphetamines and methamphetamine.
Police also found drugs and drug paraphernalia around the house.
Police say it appears West overdosed and died from a similar combination of drugs.