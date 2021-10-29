By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CARRICK (KDKA) – A man has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges for selling turtles out of a clothing store.
Edward Christian will spend three years on probation after it was found he was illegally hatching and selling turtles out of the Carrick store.
He also is now prohibited from owning any animals for three years and will pay a $500 fine.
Christian's guilty plea came after he was facing 105 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty.
Investigators found more than 100 turtle hatchlings in the Al Shatei Halal Adornments on Brownsville Road.