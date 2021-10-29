PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – So, what are your plans for the coming holidays?

Will you be celebrating differently than last year? The just-released Amex Trendex poll indicates 61% of respondents say they will celebrate differently this year.

Topping the list is doing what we couldn’t do last year, get together.

76% of those surveyed say they will gather with friends and family and for 71% that means more time together than they were able to do last year because of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 47% say they will travel for at least one holiday, get this, 77% say they would prefer to take a vacation with a significant other than exchange gifts.

But, there will be a lot of gifting going on.

48% have already started their holiday shopping and almost half of them because they’re concerned about the supply chain.

Many people have saved during the pandemic, and 58% say they’ll use it on travel on travel over the next year. 38% say they’ll spend more on gifts than they did last year. Just over half plan to do more decorating and 54% are looking forward to company parties which didn’t happen last year due to COVID.

Speaking of decorating, the Amex Trendex poll indicates 48% of people decorate because it improves their mood. Furthermore, more than half say they will decorate even more this year than in years past.

Working from home is impacting holiday plans as well.

Those working from home are looking forward to reuniting with colleagues at company parties and 61% of those in the survey say working from home gives them more flexibility to travel, and even extend their travel plans.

Finally looking ahead to next year 52% say one of their new year’s resolutions is to take more vacation time in 2022.