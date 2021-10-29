PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will start against the Steelers on Sunday.

The Browns say he “is medically cleared to play after resting his left shoulder in Week 7.”

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Mayfield was given medical clearance Thursday night to play in Sunday’s game at 1 p.m. Mayfield has a torn left labrum and shoulder fracture.

Sources tell Rapoport reports that Mayfield’s fracture is healing and he has “full range of motion in his shoulder and his strength back.”

The 26-year-old initially injured his shoulder while attempting to make a tackle on Sept. 19 against Houston and then made it worse when he got tripped up by J.J. Watt and bent his arm back during a fall on Oct. 17 in a loss to Arizona, fracturing his humerus bone.

Mayfield was on track to play last week, but swelling in his shoulder affected his mobility. Backup Case Keenum made his first start since 2019 and guided the Browns (4-3) to a 17-14 win.

