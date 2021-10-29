By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Drivers, it's that time of year where you need to be hyper-aware of deer on the road.
That's from the Pennsylvania Game Commission who are saying that deer will be on the move over the next few weeks as the breeding season heats up.
Also, with Daylight Saving Time on the horizon, this means more drivers will be on the road at both dusk and dawn – the same time deer are most likely to be more active.
The game commission reminds drivers that if they see one deer, that usually means there are a few more nearby.