By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – It was a special celebration in Shaler Township.
Dorothy Genser just turned 100-years-young and the community gave her a parade of her own.
Police cars, tow trucks, and fire trucks all drove past her house with sirens and horns blaring.
Her key to longevity?
Gardening.
"For 10 years, we gardened, he grew everything and I canned everything, that's what I tell everybody," Dorothy said. "The lady next door, she lived to 102 and she had a garden. You do your own gardening and you live longer!"
Dorothy also got more than 100 birthday cards from all around the country.