TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:100th Birthday, Dorothy Genser, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Shaler Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – It was a special celebration in Shaler Township.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Police Searching For Suspect Responsible For Graffiti Around The City

Dorothy Genser just turned 100-years-young and the community gave her a parade of her own.

Police cars, tow trucks, and fire trucks all drove past her house with sirens and horns blaring.

READ MORE: Celebrating Once Again: Americans Ready To Gather, Travel, And Celebrate The Holidays Again

Her key to longevity?

Gardening.

“For 10 years, we gardened, he grew everything and I canned everything, that’s what I tell everybody,” Dorothy said. “The lady next door, she lived to 102 and she had a garden. You do your own gardening and you live longer!”

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Friday Kicks Off A Rainy Weekend

Dorothy also got more than 100 birthday cards from all around the country.