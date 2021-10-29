TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Ella Mae Smith, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Twilight Wish Foundation

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – 94-year-old Ella Mae Smith is going to be keeping her mind active thanks to one local charity.

READ MORE: Woman Flown To Hospital After She Escapes House Fire In Charleroi

Smith spends her days doing word searches, coloring, and reading mystery novels.

READ MORE: Pa. Game Commission Cautioning Drivers To Be On The Lookout For Deer

The Allegheny County chapter of the Twilight Wish Foundation saw her as a perfect candidate to get new coloring books, colored pencils, new books, and a lap desk to help her keep her mind active.

“Well, you have to do these activities to keep yourself going,” Smith said. “If you got up in the morning and didn’t have anything to do, it would be a sad thing, but this keeps you busy, it keeps your mind working, especially the word searches, and the coloring you can use your imagination on anything you wish, but I didn’t know this was going to happen. So, I have my 15 minutes of fame.”

MORE NEWS: McDonald's Surprises Two Pittsburgh Area Teachers With $25,000 Donation

In Ella’s younger years, she volunteered at the food bank, took part in community activities, and loved to garden.