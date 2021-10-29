By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – 94-year-old Ella Mae Smith is going to be keeping her mind active thanks to one local charity.

Smith spends her days doing word searches, coloring, and reading mystery novels.

The Allegheny County chapter of the Twilight Wish Foundation saw her as a perfect candidate to get new coloring books, colored pencils, new books, and a lap desk to help her keep her mind active.

“Well, you have to do these activities to keep yourself going,” Smith said. “If you got up in the morning and didn’t have anything to do, it would be a sad thing, but this keeps you busy, it keeps your mind working, especially the word searches, and the coloring you can use your imagination on anything you wish, but I didn’t know this was going to happen. So, I have my 15 minutes of fame.”

In Ella’s younger years, she volunteered at the food bank, took part in community activities, and loved to garden.