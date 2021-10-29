UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — A Fayette County mother is charged with homicide in the death of her 11-year-old son.

Ashleigh Lee, according to police, told officials her child had developed a stomach ache and didn’t think it was serious. However, investigators say the drugs Lee brought into the house on Collins Avenue were the reason the child died.

“When our guys arrived, the 13-year-old brother was carrying the 11-year-old victim downstairs. Our officers took a pulse, he was cold to the touch and unresponsive,” said Uniontown Police Lt. Thomas Kolencik said.

Lee told police, “He had been sick for three to four days. She indicated she was going to take him to the doctor the following day, which would have been five days,” Kolencik said.

The boy was found dead face down on an air mattress. Police say Lee admitted to making no effort to save her child before officers arrived.

“She didn’t tell us why, but she was asked to perform CPR and refused,” Kolencik said.

Investigators, in addition to finding an 11-year-old child dead in the home, also found items they believe lead to the child’s death.

“She indicated that she had bought four bags of heroin that day and used two. Looking around the house, we found drug paraphernalia, other forms of drugs and heroin,” Lt. Kolencik said.

Toxicology results from the child revealed he died from exposure to fentanyl, heroin, morphine and amphetamines.

“Upon picking her up, she was in possession of 23 bags of heroin. She indicated to us that she had a 50-bag a day heroin addiction,” Kolencik said.

The 11-year-old boy’s death is the second child Lee lost this year. In July, her 18-year-old son, Shawn Lee, was stabbed to death during a fight.

Ashleigh Lee is in the Fayette County Jail facing multiple felonies, including homicide.