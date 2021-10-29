Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Cashmere

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Meet Cashmere! This handsome boy has made so much progress since he came to Animal Friends as a stray earlier this year. He started out as a very shy and fearful boy, but from daily interactions with our dedicated staff and volunteers, he has let his true personality shine. Cashmere enjoys being pet and lounging next to you, but he also loves a good play session with a teaser toy. During his time here, he has lived with a few other cats and would love to go to a home with a feline sibling or even go home with one of his roommates. Come and meet Cashmere (and his friends!) today.

To find out more about how to adopt Cashmere, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Sage

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Sweet little dog that likes sitting on your lap or beside you. She just wants to be with you! Loves her toys. Will growl at you when playing, but never bites. Will drop when told and wait for you to throw for her.

She is on medication for her heart. We will help with her medication.

Wants someone to love her and treat her as a queen for her senior years. Approx. 12-yrs-old as of 10/2021.

To find out more about how to adopt Sage, visit this link!

BONUS CATS

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profiles:

To find out more about how to adopt Mason, visit this link!

To find out more about how to adopt Zora, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

