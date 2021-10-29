By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MOUNT LEBANON (KDKA) – Thursday was a joyful day for two local teachers.
McDonald’s presented Mrs. Kutchell and Ms. Ondriezek from the Ave Maria Academy in Mount Lebanon with a donation of $25,000.
The donation is to help the students put on a spring musical because there hasn’t been a musical at the school for several years.
The donation is to help the students put on a spring musical because there hasn't been a musical at the school for several years.

They're hoping that it won't be a one-year affair, either. The hope is they can put on many more musicals in the years to come.
After receiving the donation, the two teachers were overcome with emotion.
“It feels wonderful being appreciated, it’s really exciting just to see the kids,” said Mrs. Kutchell. “The kids are everything and so that’s what we really focus on the most I and I can’t wait to have them do a musical, that’s going to be so exciting for them.”
"So overwhelmed and grateful and taken back and I feel really loved and appreciated, but this school is great, the parents and kids are great," said Ms. Ondriezek.
McDonald’s learned about the two teachers and their efforts thanks to a social media post submitted by a parent from the academy.