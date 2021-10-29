By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the Penguins and the Florida Panthers face off next month on Veterans Day, the team will be holding a Military Appreciation Game night.
The team says they are partnering with 84 Lumber to “celebrate those who have fought, and continue to fight, for our freedom every day.”
1,500 tickets will be given to local military members and veterans at no cost.
Military members interested in attending the game can enter online for a chance to be randomly selected. Click here to enter to win tickets.
During the pregame warmups, Penguins players will take the ice in custom military jerseys and will have custom military name plates in the locker room.
The jerseys and name plates will be auctioned off after the game, with proceeds benefiting Friends of Pittsburgh Fisher House and the Pittsburgh Warriors. Click here to learn how to access the auction.